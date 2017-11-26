BTS Is Getting A Special BBC Documentary

If you thought BTS was only making headlines in the US, then you haven’t been keeping up with the BBC as of late. This weekend, the Internet began buzzing when rumors about an upcoming documentary about BTS went live. And, now, BBC Radio 1 has confirmed the special is really happening.

Over on Twitter, the account for BBC Radio 1 put fans of BTS at ease with a simple post. The account confirmed to the band’s fanbase that show hot Adele Roberts went to Seoul, South Korea with a team to shoot a special K-pop documentary.

“Dear Army, Adele Roberts has been busy over in Seoul working on a very special K-pop documentary featuring BTS. She’s back on Radio 1 tomorrow and has brought something new back to play on Best New Pop,” the account shared.

Dear #ARMY,@AdeleRoberts has been busy over in Seoul working on a very special K-pop documentary featuring @BTS_twt! 😍 She’s back on Radio 1 tomorrow and has brought something new back to play on #BestNewPop 🎙⬇️❤️ #MicDropRemix Listen from 5am 👉 https://t.co/8pbyDbol6n pic.twitter.com/zUPxDuPVfP — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 26, 2017

Fans first learned about the top-secret special when Nick Rotherham shared a video of himself and the BBC Radio 1 team abroad. The reporter posted a video of himself and three other team members learning choreography to the group’s latest single “MIC Drop.”

“On our last day of shooting a BTS documentary in Seoul for BBC Radio 1 we were taught the dance to their new track “Mic Drop” by their very own choreographer,” Rotherham posted.

On our last day of shooting a @bts_bighit documentary in Seoul for @BBCR1 we were taught the dance to their new track Mic Drop by their very own choreographer. #bts pic.twitter.com/uZium5hfDf — Nick Rotherham (@nrothers) November 25, 2017

There is no word on when the documentary will go live, but Army is already anticipating the special. In recent weeks, BTS has reached new heights on their conquest to take over the Billboard charts as well as the west. The K-pop sensations came to the US to make their live televised debut on the American Music Awards earlier this month. The group caused a social media frenzy thanks to their energetic performance of “DNA,” and BTS also sat down for interviews on programs like Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

