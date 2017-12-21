BTS Fans Are Buzzing About This Gorgeous Visual Novel

These days, it seems like BTS does it all. The group is one of South Korea’s biggest “it” acts following their stage at the American Music Awards. From singing to dancing and acting, BTS has all its bases covered.

So, it is no surprise fans are buzzing about a new game that was inspired by the boys of BTS.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you head to your phone’s app store, you will find a game called “To The Edge of the Sky”. The game may seem like another visual novel, but Aeon Dream Studios hopes to turn the demo into something more. The mobile game unofficially brings BTS into a futuristic sci-fi world where gamers join them in a high-stakes cyberpunk mission.

And yes – it is as fun as it sounds.

Right now, the game is only available as a demo, but Aeon Dreams Studios has convinced hundreds of fans to support its vision. Over on Fundrazr, the company has raised more than $21,000 to flesh out the game, and it still has over 65 days to go. Kickstarter has also run up nearly $7,000 in support, and fans admit they are loving the innovative game.

Over on Amino and Twitter, fans are leaving gushing messages about TTEOTS. “The art. The story. The time. The effort. You three work so hard to make this game. You studied BTS and tries your best to put their personalities into each one of their game counterparts. And you can tell that when you play the game,” internationalstruggle wrote.

“You work so hard. And I’m sure that if the boys played the game they would absolutely love it.”

There is no word on when the game will roll out its complete story, but Aeon Dream Studios is already looking to make the game official. Online petitions have sprouted up asking for BTS’s agency BigHit Entertainment to look over the unofficial title, and thousands have already thrown in their support.

If you want to learn more about the game, you can download its demo now or visit Aeon Dream Studios on social media. You can read up on the game’s story below:

“Enter the year 2077 and become Seven, the newest addition to Phantom Alpha, a secret team who operates under the enigmatic government organization known as P.H.A.N.T.A.S.M. After joining, you find yourself befriending the other rookie on the team, an incredibly skilled youth known as Zero. As you meet the other members, you quickly learn that while vastly talented, each of them is clearly much more than meets the eye.

Regardless of your differences, you quickly learn what Phantom Alpha can do. But together, you soon discover that on the other side of the radiant world of light, lies an equally dark world of shadow. Can you brave these worlds and trust the men by your side?”

Have you heard about this BTS-friendly game already? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!