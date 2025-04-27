My Hero Academia’s Final Volume Sets U.S. Release Date at Last

My Hero Academia might have come to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Summer, but now fans in the United States will finally be able to nab the final volume of the manga themselves later this year. Kohei Horikoshi brought My Hero Academia to an end last Summer ten years after the series first began its serialization with Shueisha’s most famous magazine. The series’ ending was so huge that when the final volume of its manga hit shelves last December, it actually included some brand new materials that weren’t seen in the original version of the manga’s ending.

My Hero Academia Volume 42 serves as the final volume of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series, and hit shelves in Japan last year. Now fans in the United States won’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on this final volume themselves as Viz Media has shared a big update for the grand finale. Not only revealing the cover art for the final volume’s United States release, Viz Media has also confirmed that My Hero Academia Volume 42 will be launching in the United States on October 21st. Check out the announcement below.

My Hero Academia, Vol. 42 releases October 21, 2025



What to Know for My Hero Academia’s Final Volume

My Hero Academia Volume 42 will be hitting shelves in the United States on October 21st, and will be collecting Chapters 423 through 430 of the original series. There is an extra chapter released following the end of the original series, however, with Chapter 431 serving as a special epilogue to everything that happened in the final chapter. It explores more of the Deku revealed in that grand finale, and gives the series and much more full ending than expected as Deku and the others get a much clearer path into the future thanks to the new story.

Viz Media teases the final volume of My Hero Academia as such, “For a time, the fate of the world was balanced on a knife’s edge between salvation and doom, held in the palm of Izuku Midoriya’s hand. Everything was riding on the outcome of the Quirk-based war to end all wars. What became of the students and staff of U.A. High? How did they rebuild their lives after the epic conflict? Did superpowered society come away with the lessons it needed to learn? Find out in the final volume of My Hero Academia!”

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

Now that the final volume of My Hero Academia will be releasing in the United States later this Fall, the manga franchise will be officially coming to an end as well. Thankfully, while the series’ manga will be wrapping its releases this October, the grand finale for the TV anime series will only just be getting started. My Hero Academia‘s TV anime will be ending with its eighth and final season of the series, and is currently scheduled to make its debut in Japan sometime in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule.

A concrete release date has not been announced for the My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON as of the time of this publication, but it has been confirmed to feature a returning staff and voice cast from the previous seasons. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music.

You can also check out the official spinoff anime, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, now airing new episodes this Spring.