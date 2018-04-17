K-Pop Fans React To BTS’ Second Billboard Music Award Nomination

It looks like a big congrats is in order for BTS. The K-pop legends have a lot on their plates right now, and it seems like the schedule is about to get even busier. Earlier today, nominees for this year’s Billboard Music Awards were announced, and BTS is up for another award.

As you might have guessed, the Internet is losing it over the repeat honor. You don’t have to look hard on Twitter to see how intensely the K-pop fandom is hyping the nomination.

According to the Billboard Music Awards, BTS has been nominated for its second Top Social Artist award. The group was put up for the award along with other stars such as Justin Beiber, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes.

Of course, fans of BTS are excited to see the band get a second nomination for the annual event. The K-pop band is the first one to receive back-to-back nominations from the Billboard Music Awards, and BTS won the coveted honor last year. The band become the first K-pop group to nab the award after more than 300 million votes poured in on their behalf.

BTS managed to steal the Top Social Artist award from the likes of Beiber last year, and fans hope to help the group take the honor home once again. After nabbing the award last year, BTS has only experienced success in the western music scene. The group made their US award ceremony debut at the American Music Awards last year by performing their hit single “DNA.” The act helped spread BTS’ popularity even further, and the band had continued pushing boundaries since. Since the BBMAs and AMAs, BTS has released a chart-topping single with Steve Aoki and Desiigner. And, in just a couple of weeks, BTS will make their long-awaited comeback with a new mini-album titled “Love Yourself: Tear.”

Do you hope BTS will get to perform at the Billboard Music Awards this year? Will you be voting for them? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

jhopesgalaxy

billboard: nominations today



bts: preorders today



twitter: pic.twitter.com/iut3WAJYPo — deepali☼| exams (@jhopesgalaxy) April 17, 2018

jintoxicated

I hope Billboard does not disappoint and let BTS perform. And also, if they do give BTS a chance to perform, they should be aware that the boys are very capable of turning the show into their own concert. — sarah (@jintoxicated) April 17, 2018

jintoxicated

@ billboard we just want two things honestly, let bts perform to show them what a real performance is and don’t totally mute the fanchants because this is the pride of armys — sarah (@jintoxicated) April 17, 2018

imjungshook

*bts gets nominated for #BBMAs top social artist again*



“who’s not jobless anymore?”



army: pic.twitter.com/P0FUFNY8RO — ariella~ (@imjungshook) April 17, 2018

SeokjinsTapes

Who’s gonna win 2018 #BBMAs Top Social Artist, quickly?



“it’ll be close but i think it’s BTS”

“it wont be close, it’s gonna be BTS” lmao pic.twitter.com/dywRvmqWjh — KimLenaJinn (@SeokjinsTapes) April 17, 2018

jiminshianne

“BTS ARE NOMINATED FOR THEIR SECON TOP SOCIAL ARTIST AWARD!”



me: pic.twitter.com/Rvp9ieY0XX — ianne (@jiminshianne) April 17, 2018

jintoxicated

Now that is has been announced that BTS is one of the nominees for the Top Social Artist Award, we’ll step up in our game and reach the goal of surpassing our 300M votes last year. Our family has grown so much in just a span of one year. I’m fucking excited. This is it, guys. — sarah (@jintoxicated) April 17, 2018

torontopjm

Y’all: social media is so important in the year of 2018 and I’m tired of older generations putting us down for using it when it is so powerful and allows us to connec-



*bts gets nominated for top social artist*



Y’all: lmao it’s just social media it doesn’t even mean anything — maggie (@torontopjm) April 17, 2018

agirlinthepark

“I want to get your feel of who you think is going to win.”

“It’ll be close but BTS.”

“It won’t be close. It’ll be BTS” ?



Congrats @BTS_twt on being nominated for Top Social Artist for the 2nd consecutive year!? pic.twitter.com/OOuwCFWR2y — JP [slow but happy?] (@agirlinthepark) April 17, 2018

chajatta_bts