BTS Reportedly Invited To 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

It looks like BTS may continue its music program domination this year in the U.S. After making an appearance at the American Music Awards in 2017, a new report says the band has been given an invite to the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

So, here’s to hoping the band is able to attend!

According to a new report by Naver, BTS is said to have gotten an invitation to the upcoming award show (via SBS). The event, which is scheduled for March 11, is a big one for BTS and its fans. The group is up for two awards, Best Fan Army and Best Boy Band.

If you didn’t know, BTS’s fanbase is officially known as ARMY. There is no way the band will lose out on the first award if its legion of fans show up in voting.

So far, there is no word from Big Hit Entertainment about attending the event. BTS has kept quiet since the final dates for their on-going WINGS tour wrapped in Seoul. Fans are looking forward to the band’s first comeback of 2018, and plenty hope BTS will be able to attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards if just for the night.

After all, BTS does have a good track record with U.S. music programs. 2017 saw the band appear at the Billboard Music Awards where they won the event’s prize for Top Social Artist. Several months later, BTS was invited back to the states to perform at the American Music Awards. The band performed their hit single “DNA” as the show’s second-to-last performer and went on to do pre-recorded stages for The Ellen Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

If BTS does attend the upcoming awards ceremony, the group will get to see some chart-topping acts if they do not perform themselves. The line-up for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards has yet to be announced, but stars like Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Katy Perry took to the stage at the event last year.

