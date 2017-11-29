‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Releases New Clip Of BTS’s Hilarious Visit

The k-pop fandom has its focus set on the Mnet Asian Music Awards right now, but fans of BTS just got a reminder the boys have a gig coming up in the US. Not long ago, Jimmy Kimmel Live teased audiences about the band's upcoming appearance, and fans are buzzing about BTS's interaction with Guillermo.

Over on Facebook, a video of BTS was posted by Jimmy Kimmel Live's official account. The video, which can be seen below, shows Guillermo meeting the hugely popular k-pop ensemble. When Guillermo asks BTS is they can teach him a bit of Korean, the group's leader RM helps his members teach the late-night comedian what's what.

The adorable exchange has got fans buzzing, and BTS's fanbase is happy Guillermo and Jimin fell for one another. The two men were seen laughing and hugging one another after Guillermo taught the boys a bit of Spanish, and fans have more to look forward to tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

This evening, the late-night show will feature BTS as its musical guest following the band's recent appearance at the American Music Awards. The group pre-recorded a performance for the show at a mini-concert held in Los Angeles, but fans will be able to watch all of the group's performance online.

Taking to Twitter, the crew at Jimmy Kimmel Live confirmed it will stream four of BTS's live songs on Youtube before they come on the show tonight. The livestream, which can be seen here, will kick off at 8:15 p.m. PST.

BTS's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live comes after the group's historic AMA performance and a new single release. The popular k-pop act made their live televised US debut at the awards show this month before dropping a remixed single of their song "MIC Drop" with Steve Aoki and Desiigner. Earlier this week, the band appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and The Late Late Show with James Corden will host the boys later this week.

Are you excited to see BTS take over Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight?