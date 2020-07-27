BTS to Release New English Sequel in August

It is time for the BTS Army to rise up once again! It has been a difficult year for fans of the band given the ongoing pandemic. BTS was forced to cancel their world tour schedule for this year, but the group made up for it with a virtual concert for fans everywhere. Now, it seems the K-pop legends are preparing new music, and an English sequel is slated to debut next month.

The announcement went live earlier today when Big Hit Entertainment posted a press statement on behalf of the band. It was there BTS said a new single is dropping on August 21 in English which is described as "upbeat" and similar to "MIC Drop" and "Waste It on Me."

“We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21," the statement reads. "We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

(Photo: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

BTS continued with their statement and admitted this new single was written during the ongoing pandemic. Much of the world has been put on pause due to the outbreak of COVID-19. While South Korea has gotten a good handle on outbreaks, the virus has continued to disrupt fans internationally in the United States, Brazil, and beyond. For BTS, the boys admit writing this song energized them, and they want to help fans feel the same during such difficult times.

“We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song. This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up. We can’t wait to share this song with you all and enjoy it together.”

Are you surprised by the boys' work during the pandemic? What concept do you want to see BTS channel for this new music? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - EW

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.