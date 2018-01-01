Anime

BTS Fans Are Living After Their Fiery “MIC Drop” NYRE Performance

BTS just made good on one of its biggest promises. After a stellar years, the boys came to ABC for […]

By

BTS just made good on one of its biggest promises. After a stellar years, the boys came to ABC for one of America’s biggest end-of-year shows, and BTS fans are losing it over their killer performance.

Earlier this evening, BTS went live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with an energetic performance of “DNA”. The group just returned to the show to give their latest single “MIC Drop (Remix)” a go, and the Internet is about to lose its collective mind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, fans of BTS and k-pop newcomers don’t have anything bad to say about the fiery live stage. If anything, they are all rooting for the hip hop-influenced track and the band’s main dancer Jung Hoseok, AKA: J-Hope.

What did you think about BTS‘ killer performance of “MIC Drop”? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts