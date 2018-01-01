BTS Fans Are Living After Their Fiery “MIC Drop” NYRE Performance

BTS just made good on one of its biggest promises. After a stellar years, the boys came to ABC for one of America’s biggest end-of-year shows, and BTS fans are losing it over their killer performance.

Earlier this evening, BTS went live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with an energetic performance of “DNA”. The group just returned to the show to give their latest single “MIC Drop (Remix)” a go, and the Internet is about to lose its collective mind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, fans of BTS and k-pop newcomers don’t have anything bad to say about the fiery live stage. If anything, they are all rooting for the hip hop-influenced track and the band’s main dancer Jung Hoseok, AKA: J-Hope.

ABC REALLY PLAYED US BY PUTTING TWO PERFORMANCES WITH BTS ONE IN THE BEGGINING AND THE OTHERS AT THE SECOND PART NEAR THE END. THEY KNEW THEY WERE GONNA LOOSE VIEWS AFTER BTS. THEY GOT ME FUCKED UP SMFH — 티나 (@LocalJimin) January 1, 2018

Did you SEE that shot of the falling backwards when they say “BAM!”??? That was killer!#BTSxRockinEve @BTS_twt — Peneℓope💜 (@dailyunnie) January 1, 2018

everytime bts does mic drop i wanna catch myself on fire — RYAN ALLEN (@HelloXRyan) January 1, 2018

What did you think about BTS‘ killer performance of “MIC Drop”? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!