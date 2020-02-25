BTS Confirms Carpool Karaoke With James Corden On The Late Late Show

BTS has been making the rounds lately via the late night circuit, and will be appearing as a part of the Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke with James Corden! Of course, considering the boy band’s ability to belt a tune, we would imagine that this upcoming “challenge” won’t be too difficult for them as they hop into a car with the host of The Late Late Show. Having recently hit the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the K-Pop sensations has released a brand new album, “Map of the Soul: 7” that is tearing up the charts, with a world tour on the way to boot!

For those who aren’t familiar with the pop sensation that is BTS, the boy band that is also known as the Bangtan Boys, is made up of seven members that have danced and sung their way to the top of the charts, beginning their climb of popularity in 2013. With numerous world tours and albums under their belts, BTS doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon and is looking to garner brand new fans with a late night television tour of their own!

The Late Late Show shared a preview of the upcoming Carpool Karaoke segment that will feature the white hot boy band, which currently has over three million views alone, proving that BTS has countless passionate fans across the globe that are looking to experience any new content from the K-Pop singers:

The “Seven” in “Map of the Soul: 7” was explained on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon as being a “lucky number” for the group as that’s how long the singers have all been together! It also doesn’t hurt that there are seven members in the band itself. The music that the band creates has always placed a focus on the past of the individual members, as well as the past of the group as a whole. With the recent album reflecting on the good and bad events that the K-Pop sensation has gone through, it’s no wonder that it’s become such a fan favorite in such a short amount of time!

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaokee segment will air tonight, Tuesday February 25th 2020, so if you’re looking for more BTS content, the band has you covered!

