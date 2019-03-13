BTS to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

It looks like K-pop is ready to continue its dominance well into 2019. After breaking into the global market with force, the mega-group BTS will be unleashing a new album upon fans this spring, and it will hit up the United States to celebrate in a big way.

How, you might ask? Well, a performer’s spot on Saturday Night Live will be doing the trick.

Earlier today, Saturday Night Live sent fans into a tizzy when it confirmed BTS will be performing on an upcoming episode. The band is slated to perform on the late-night comedy program on April 13 alongside host Emma Stone.

The announcement caught fans by surprise, but they admit the appearance is timed perfectly. The group will be featured on network television just a day after their next album drops, and the SNL performance will bring new eyes on the ever-growing group.

For those unfamiliar with the band’s upcoming plans, BTS will make a comeback this April with their next album. The group’s company Big Hit Entertainment let fans know April 12 will see the release of Map of the Soul: Persona. The album will follow BTS’ Love Youself trilogy, and fans will be able to pre-order this upcoming album starting March 13.

As if the performance wasn’t enough, BTS has plans to carry momentum through 2019 with a massive world tour. The stadium tour will be titled Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, a name sourced from rapper RM’s viral speech at the United Nations last fall. The tour will span multiple countries, and its dates in the U.S. were quick to sell tickets upon their release. So, any fan lucky enough to nab a seat the recording of BTS’ SNL performance will be truly lucky indeed.

