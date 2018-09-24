BTS’ Powerful Speech at the United Nations Has the Internet Buzzing

If you head to Twitter right now, you will find something interesting on the Global Trending list. In order to host an initiative launch at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, the Youth 2030 program brought BTS to give a speech on behalf of today’s youth. As usual, BTS has taken over social media thanks to their U.S. appearance, but something is different this time.

As you can see below, BTSxUnitedNations is trending beyond just fans, and Kim Nam-joon’s speech is being echoed by netizens worldwide.

For those unaware, BTS was invited to speak briefly at the Youth 2030 launch in New York City today along with distinguished guests and heads of state at the United Nations. BTS appeared on behalf of Unicef given their close work with the organization’s End Violence campaign, and RM took to the floor along with his bandmates to address the assembly.

“I want to hear your voice… No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself.” @BTS_twt launch #GenUnlimited at the @UN with inspiring message for young people.#Youth2030 #BTSxUnitedNations #UNGA pic.twitter.com/9LUIyImAU7 — Generation Unlimited (@_GenUnlimited) September 24, 2018

Below, you can find reactions to the group’s speech, but it is Nam-joon who has found himself thrust in the spotlight. As the leader of BTS, the 24-year-old took to the microphone to speak, and his multilingual skills were taken up a notch. Despite the rapper’s native language being Korean, Nam-joon went through a flawless speech that touched upon gender identity, race, and self-love.

Now, BTS has found itself trending at the top-spot globally, and Namjoon is following just behind. Both fans and regular netizens are buzzing over Nam-joon’s emotional speech to the youth as the moment has gone viral. The historic appearance by BTS at the United Nations’ assembly marks yet another milestone in the group’s unprecedented rise, and the band’s fanbase is feeling admittedly emotional after watching Nam-joon speak on one of the biggest stages of his career thus far.

If you want to learn more about the United Nations and its Youth 2030 initiative, you can find information about the program here.

Kim Nam-joon to RM and Back

remember from burn the stage when he said, “i didn’t have enough time to live as Kim Namjoon.”? pic.twitter.com/jSkza49Z7J — speak yourself (@gldnseok) September 24, 2018

So, Is Jin VP?

I vote Namjoon as president of the world #BTSxUnitedNations pic.twitter.com/o0fuFTjvM5 — Laura (@dang_bangtan) September 24, 2018

Meaningful, Meet CAPS LOCK

I’m in tear right now, namjoon your speech was beautiful it was so meaningful. I LOVE YOU AND THE OTHER BOYS SO MUCH AND I’LL MAKE SURE TO KEEP LOVING BTS. YOU MAKE ME SO HAPPY AND MADE ME LEARN HOW TO LOVE MYSELF MORE BECAUSE OF YOUR SONGS. I LOVE YOU ALL — jann is inactive? (@chimmypjm_) September 24, 2018

Stan Bilinguals

namjoon delivered his UN speech so eloquently despite the pressure of the platform & the obligation to represent his members all in a language not his own. You could feel the emotion and conviction behind his message because the journey to love yourself was his story too — Mare | IDOL (@MareOT7) September 24, 2018

You Can’t Beat This Comeback

idk why i keep thinking of how powerful namjoon’s mom gotta be now like her friends are just bragging about their sons like haha he’s rich he got married and she’s just there like “my son gave a speech at the united nations in front of world leaders as an advocate for youth” — pat. (@hopespiration) September 24, 2018

Tell Us Your Story

I really loved how namjoon was able to incorporate his own story and relate it to the purpose and goal that they strive for others. the speech was so personable, something that’s hard to do for anyone. he impresses me more and more everytime @BTS_twt — 스포트라이트 (@SPOTLIGHTRM) September 24, 2018

Are You Crying Yet?

dear namjoon, you don’t know now but someday you’ll speak at the UN about how we can speak and share our stories. make ourselves heard and not care what others think. to love ourselves. and we are so proud of you for coming this far and making such an impact #BTSxUnitedNations pic.twitter.com/zhRQ7FqMoU — liyah (@casualjeon) September 24, 2018

Well, They Aren’t Wrong

namjoon: what excites you and makes your heart beat?



me, tearing up: y-you… — hoseok please don’t read my tweets (@GIRLMEETSEVlL) September 24, 2018

Look Up the Definition of Humble… Find RM

To me, BTS’ greatest strength is that they realize art has no boundaries when you love yourself, remain open to the people around you, and respect those who came before you. Namjoon’s UN speech embodied that humility in a way I never thought was possible from a global superstar. — Joshua Calixto (@HiThereJosh) September 24, 2018

