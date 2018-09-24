Anime

BTS’ Powerful Speech at the United Nations Has the Internet Buzzing

If you head to Twitter right now, you will find something interesting on the Global Trending list. […]

By

If you head to Twitter right now, you will find something interesting on the Global Trending list. In order to host an initiative launch at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, the Youth 2030 program brought BTS to give a speech on behalf of today’s youth. As usual, BTS has taken over social media thanks to their U.S. appearance, but something is different this time.

As you can see below, BTSxUnitedNations is trending beyond just fans, and Kim Nam-joon’s speech is being echoed by netizens worldwide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unaware, BTS was invited to speak briefly at the Youth 2030 launch in New York City today along with distinguished guests and heads of state at the United Nations. BTS appeared on behalf of Unicef given their close work with the organization’s End Violence campaign, and RM took to the floor along with his bandmates to address the assembly.

Below, you can find reactions to the group’s speech, but it is Nam-joon who has found himself thrust in the spotlight. As the leader of BTS, the 24-year-old took to the microphone to speak, and his multilingual skills were taken up a notch. Despite the rapper’s native language being Korean, Nam-joon went through a flawless speech that touched upon gender identity, race, and self-love.

Now, BTS has found itself trending at the top-spot globally, and Namjoon is following just behind. Both fans and regular netizens are buzzing over Nam-joon’s emotional speech to the youth as the moment has gone viral. The historic appearance by BTS at the United Nations’ assembly marks yet another milestone in the group’s unprecedented rise, and the band’s fanbase is feeling admittedly emotional after watching Nam-joon speak on one of the biggest stages of his career thus far.

If you want to learn more about the United Nations and its Youth 2030 initiative, you can find information about the program here.

What did you take away from this powerful speech? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Kim Nam-joon to RM and Back

So, Is Jin VP?

Meaningful, Meet CAPS LOCK

Stan Bilinguals

You Can’t Beat This Comeback

Tell Us Your Story

Are You Crying Yet?

Well, They Aren’t Wrong

Look Up the Definition of Humble… Find RM

1994 Line, Represent

Tagged:
,

Related Posts