Netflix's Bubble Hypes Release With New Trailer

Netflix is gearing up for the release of its next major anime feature film, Bubble, with a special new trailer! This is likely going to be one of the most prominent anime films of the year due to just how much talent has been packed into the staff and cast alone. Featuring a major director, writer, character designer, composer, and a cast that's likely to be an anime fan's dream, and thus Bubble is turning out to be one of the most promising looking upcoming releases yet as Netflix readies a dream team to take over screens around the world later this month.

As it readies for its launch with Netflix on April 28th, Bubble has released a special new trailer showing off another cool look at the new movie. Directed by Tetsuro Araki for WIT Studio (who previously directed Attack on Titan and more), featuring a script from Gen Urobuchi, character designs from Takeshi Obata, music composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, and a huge stacked roster for the cast, you can check out the newest trailer for Netflix's Bubble below featuring its main theme, "Bubble feat. Uta" as performed by Eve:

Bubble is currently slated for a release with Netflix on April 28th, and they officially describe the new movie as such, "The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world."

Bubble features a script from Gen Urobuchi, the co-creator of Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Death Note artist Takeshi Obata has provided the original character designs, and famous composer Hiroyuki Sawano (who has composed for Promare, Attack on Titan and more) is composing the music for the film. The voice cast includes the likes of Jun Shison, Riria, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Tasuku Hatanaka, Sayaka Senbongi, Marina Inoue, Shinichiro Miki, and Alice Hirose. But what do you think?

