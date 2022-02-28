Netflix’s Bubble Reveals Top-Tier Staff and Cast With First Trailer

Netflix has been developing a new anime movie stacked with both a top notch staff and voice cast, and has showed off more of what to expect from the mysterious Bubble movie with a new trailer! Fans have seen how Netflix has been further pushing into the world of anime over the last few years with several major licenses and original productions, but this newest work just might be the most promising yet thanks to the huge roster of talent bringing it all to life. First announced to be in the works last Winter, Bubble has finally shown off a much better look.

Directed by Tetsuro Araki for Wit Studio, the studio and director behind Attack on Titan‘s first three seasons and much more, and with a script with the mind behind Puella Magi Madoka Magica, a voice cast packed with a ton of notable stars, Netflix has shared the first full trailer for Bubble to give fans an idea of the kind of high concept, action-packed original feature film they now have in the works. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bubble features a script from Gen Urobuchi, the co-creator of Puella Magi Madoka Magica, writer for Fate/Zero and much more. Death Note artist Takeshi Obata has provided the original character designs, and famous composer Hiroyuki Sawano (who has composed for Promare, Attack on Titan and much more) is composing the music for the film. The first additions to the voice cast includes the likes of Jun Shison, Riria, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Tasuku Hatanaka, Sayaka Senbongi, Marina Inoue, Shinichiro Miki, and Alice Hirose so far.

Bubble is currently slated for a release with Netflix on April 28th, and they officially describe the new movie as such, “The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.”

What do you think? What is your first impression of Bubble so far? Will you be checking it out when it hits Netflix later this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!