Bungo Stray Dogs Creator Announced as Anime Expo Guest of Honor

This year's Anime Expo is set to be a major convention in the world of anime. So far, the event has already confirmed that one of its guests of honor will be none other than the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Masakazu Morita, right in time for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War to return this summer. The event will also house the North American premiere of The First Slam Dunk, but Anime Expo has recently announced another major surprise as the creator of Bungo Stray Dogs, Kafka Asagiri, is slated to appear.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 is slated to arrive on July 12th, once again bringing the supernatural detectives back to the small screen. The manga, written by Kafka Asagiri and drawn by Sango Harukawa, first premiered in 2012 but has continued to release new chapters to this day. While a sixth season of the anime has yet to be confirmed by Studio Bones, the production house also responsible for My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100, there is plenty of material to adapt should the series return once again following season 5.

Anime Expo has been confirmed to take place from July 1st to the 4th at the Los Angeles Convention Center. With manga becoming bigger and bigger in North America, it wouldn't be a surprise to see additional guests announced for the convention prior to Anime Expo swinging open its doors. Here's how the event shared the news when it came to Kafka Asigiri being announced as Anime Expo's latest guest of honor:

Meet #AX2023 Guest of Honor Kafka Asagiri, creator of Bungo Stray Dogs, one of the most iconic manga and anime properties of the past decade. Witness him delve into his background as a storyteller and discuss the creation of Bungo Stray Dogs in an insightful conversation! pic.twitter.com/ItOgwtIH5s — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 1, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the tale of the Armed Detective Agency, the first four seasons of Bungo Stray Dogs are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. With the fifth season set to arrive next month, here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Nakajima Atsushi meets some strange men. One of them, Dazai Osamu, is a suicidal man attempting to drown himself in broad daylight. The other, bespectacled Kunikida Doppo, nervously stands by flipping through a notepad. Both are members of the "Armed Detective Agency" said to solve incidents that even the military and police won't touch. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission to eliminate a man-eating tiger that's been terrorizing the population..."