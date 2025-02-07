Bungo Stray Dogs Is Getting a Prequel After 10 Years

Bungo Stray Dogs by Kafka Asagiri is one of the most underrated shows in recent times. The manga, illustrated by Sango Harukawa, debuted in 2012 and is still ongoing while anime fans await a sixth season. The story follows Atsushi Nakajima, an orphan boy who was thrown out of the orphanage for unknown reasons. He finds himself almost dying of hunger and decides to steal someone’s money so he can survive. Unexpectedly he ends up saving a drowning man, Osamu Dazai, and meets his colleague Doppo Kunikida.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Atsushi learns more about them, he finds out they are from a Detective Agency full of people gifted with supernatural abilities. Their current mission is somehow related to Atsushi as Dazai uncovers the young boy’s secret. Season 5 aired in 2023, and the studio hasn’t officially renewed the series for Season 6 despite giving a cryptic message about its return. While the anime will most likely return, it might take them a few years as the anime was almost caught up by the manga. In the meantime, fans can look forward to a prequel manga based on the franchise’s third light novel written by Asagiri. Harukawa will return as an artist as the manga will tell the story of how the Armed Detective Agency was formed. It will begin serializing on March 4th in Young Ace.

A new "Bungo Stray Dogs" Manga titled "Bungo Stray Dogs: The Untold Origins of the Detective Agency" will start on March 4 in Young Ace issue 4/2025!



Manga Adaptation of the 3rd Light Novel by Adachi Tomori: a prequel set 12 years before the main story, depicting how the… pic.twitter.com/9Nb2Ybs08m — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) February 3, 2025

What Is the Plot of Bungo Stray Dogs: The Untold Origins of the Detective Agency?

The Japanese version of the light novel was released in 2015 and finally got its English translation in 2020. The story takes place 12 years before the current timeline before the agency was established and features the meeting between Yukichi Fukuzawa and Ranpo Edogawa. Fukuzawa, a bodyguard, heads to the crime scene after finding out his client was murdered in her office. Ranpo arrives at the scene to apply for a job and claims the secretary is the real killer after stating his deduction.

Fukuzawa quickly realizes the boy is unique and takes him under his wing. Their first case together brings them to a local theater on high alert after receiving a strange death threat. The mission proves a challenge for the duo as they must stop the murder from happening. After the mission was over, the two established an agency that takes on dangerous jobs that even the police can’t handle. The first four episodes of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 adapted the light novel but it never had a manga until now.

This confirmation comes via the Young Ace 4/2025 cover spotted by MangaMoguraRE on X.