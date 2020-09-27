Burn The Witch Creator Comments on Anime's Status

✖

Burn The Witch, the new limited series from Bleach creator Tite Kubo, will soon be making its grand anime debut, and Kubo recently released a statement with fans to prepare for its theatrical debut. Premiering in Japanese theaters on October 1 (but streaming on Crunchyroll for fans in other regions in episodic segments), the new anime project will be adapting the four chapter limited series Kubo recently wrapped earlier this month. In the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Kubo opened up on his thoughts about the new anime.

Kubo broke down his work during Burn The Witch's anime project as such, "Drawing and sharing different storyboards, drawing manuscripts and sharing as many designs as possible, checking all the scripts, confirming all lines and scenes during the whole production participating in auditions and recordings from start to finish, I have cooperated in everything I could until I was satisfied."

Elaborating further after confirming how involved he was in the theatrical anime, Kubo then thanks the fans and staff, "Thanks to the love and tact the director, deputy director, and staff have put, it has become an amazing work. I hope lots of people enjoy watching it."

Burn The Witch will be leading the releases for the Fall 2020 anime season, but it certainly won't be the last anime project we see from Kubo. Not only will Kubo continue the manga with a "Season 2" of chapters, but Bleach will soon be returning to adapt the final arc of the series at last. After years of waiting, the anime adaptation for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc will be making its debut next year and usher in a whole new wave of love for Tite Kubo's works. And it all starts with this one!

