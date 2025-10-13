Cancelled Shonen Jump Series’ Creator Shares Heartfelt Message After Anime Revival

Weekly Shonen Jump‘s Super Psychic Policeman Chojo by Shun Numa stopped serializing in June 2025. The manga ended after releasing 69 chapters, establishing the fact that it was axed by the publisher. Each year, Shonen Jump debuts dozens of series, and to make room for them, a lot of other manga that don’t perform well end up being discontinued. Additionally, Shonen Jump never officially announces a series’ cancellation, but that’s often the case when an unpopular manga ends in around 50–60 chapters with an abrupt ending. As a gag comedy manga, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo received mixed reviews from readers, but many agreed on the series having a lot of potential.

In September, shortly after the cancellation, the series even ranked third in the Next Manga Awards. Now that the anime has been announced by Arvo Animation, many readers look forward to the series gaining popularity. While the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s scheduled for 2026. The studio has only released a key visual so far to promote the upcoming anime, while fans await a trailer. After the first look of the anime was revealed, creator Shun Numa shared a heartwarming message expressing excitement over the adaptation.

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo Creator Shares Thoughts Following Anime’s First Look

Image Courtesy of ARVO ANIMATION

A famous account on X, @WSJ_manga, shared the Japanese version of the message. The translation reads, “As Choujun! Choujou-senpai is being adapted into an anime. I, the author, can’t wait for the day we can meet Chojo and the others again. This opportunity for this work, which has now concluded its serialization, is solely due to the strong support from our readers.”

The mangaka continued, “Right now, I am simply admiring the fact that ‘passion really does transform a work into a phoenix,’ and I am warming myself in the arms of the phoenix you all created. As we look toward next year’s broadcast, I hope you will continue to support Choujun! Choujou-senpai together!”

Choujun! Choujou-senpai is the Japanese title of the series, which follows Meguru Chojo, a policeman who also happens to be a psychic. The story is set in a world where talented psychics use powers such as telepathy and psychometry to solve crimes and become respected investigators at the FBI or CIA. However, those who have the powers but lag behind others end up joining the police force. Tucked away in a small corner of one of Japan’s many entertainment districts, Kabukicho in Shinjuku, the West Shinjuku Police Station handles minor incidents happening in the neighborhood.

However, Meguru’s ability to read people’s minds always makes everyone around him uncomfortable. Along with his partner Nao Ippongi, a young recruit, Meguru runs into all kinds of absurd troubles as he ensures the safety of the citizens. The manga is available on the official Manga Plus app, and the volumes are currently available for sale in both digital and physical versions.

