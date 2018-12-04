‘Captain Marvel’ Fan-Poster Sees Super Saiyan Carol Face Freeza

When it comes to movie trailers, Marvel Studios has got netizens hanging on a thread. A trailer for Avengers 4 has yet to go live, but its latest look at Captain Marvel hit up fans the other day. However, if you head to social media, you will see another take on the big film.

After all, Captain Marvel looks all sorts of Super Saiyan in her new trailer, and one fan has taken the look a step further.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as Boss Logic made fans do a double take over their latest work. A fan-poster re-imagined Carol Danvers in the world of Dragon Ball Z, and it works almost too well.

“The new DBZ live action looks lit,” Boss Logic shared, prompting reactions from thousands of fans. After all, Dragon Ball has a dark history with live-action adaptations, but the artist proves the heroine bodes well for a future go at the anime.

As you can see above, the mash-up poster sees Carol Danvers in her full binary state. Infused with some seriously galactic power, Captain Marvel is glowing gold thanks to the energy aura around her. The heroine is sporting some gravity defying hair that hasn’t hit Goku levels yet, but fans can imagine what if.

The poster pays homage to one of Dragon Ball Z‘s most iconic moments. An image of Freeza can be seen reaching to the sky, and Krillin is looking less-than-hot with his agonized expression. After all, the poor fighter is about to die under Freeza’s calculated hand, but Goku avenges his fallen friend in the anime. After going Super Saiyan, the hero is able to thrash Freeza, and it looks like Captain Marvel is being tasked with the same gig in this epic poster.

So, would you be down for a Dragon Ball live-action film if it looked like this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.