‘Cardcaptor Sakura’s New Wand Gets Life-Sized Toy

The long awaited sequel to Cardcaptor Sakura, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card brought the show back with many new and old elements. Although much of the voice cast has returned, the characters are a bit older and are getting ready to face a whole host of new challenges.

To face these new foes, Sakura was gifted with a new key that many fans would love to get their hands on. Luckily, soon they’ll be able to buy a fully sized replica of Sakura’s new staff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Takara Tomy is releasing a 1:1 scale version of Sakura’s new staff as part of their upcoming merchandise line. The Parfait Mimi is focused on products adult fans would enjoy. These include the aforementioned staff replica, lip balms with Sakura’s three keys endowed on them, a necklace resembling the Dream Staff, and a compact mirror.

Pre-orders for the set are open for all the items at the Takara TomyMall and Kiddyland shops. You can check out the full collection here at their website. Sakura first got this new staff in the premiere episode of the new series, where she needs it to fight a new set of clear Clow Cards.

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

The original characters all are returning, but are middle school aged. Director of the original 1990s series and films Morio Asaka is returning to direct the new series for Madhouse. CLAMP’s Nanase Ohkawa is handling the composition, and will contribute to the scripts. Animation director for the previous series and films Kunihiko Hamada is the character designer, and CLAMP’s Mokona will handle costume and card designs. Masafumi Mima will sound direct, and Takayuki Negishi is composing the music. Maaya Sakamoto will also be returning to perform the opening theme song, “CLEAR.”

The original 1990s series will also be receiving a 4K remaster that scans its original 35mm film negatives digitally into 4K. The 11-disc set features the anime’s two seasons: the “Clow Card” arc, which ran for 46 episodes from April 1998 to June 1999, and the “Sakura Card” arc, which ran for 24 episodes from September 1999 to March 2000.