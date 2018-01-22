Fans Are Loving ‘Cardcaptor Sakura’s Anime Revival

Ever since its return to TV screens after 18 years, fans have been in absolute love with Cardcaptor Sakura. Luckily, the series has provided numerous reasons to do so with its updated visual style and brand new story in Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card.

Fans are definitely appreciating how much growth Sakura has shown over the course of its first three episode since she already had a series’ worth of adventures.

Over on Reddit, user Smartjedi noted how “[h]er cheerleading flip through the air along with the ease she climbed up King Penguin and the soccer goal for the card captures demonstrates just how athletic she is. And in the classroom, we got a classic dose of Sakura blurting out in embarassment after seeing Naoka’s drawing of best couple” along with showing off an innate battle sense.

User IndyCotton is loving how Sakura is “learning naturally how to explore possibilities within each encounter,” while user tsumeotsubasa loves the oufits Sakura is shown in for these first couple of episodes.

User ArtisanLRO says, “I’m hooked! This still feels very much like the show I grew up on almost two decades ago…and it remains to be innocent and entertaining.”

Also fans love Syaoran’s interactions with Sakura, now that they’re more of an official couple but suspect he’s hiding something. Some users even predict he could be the antagonist of the series because he’s so mysterious right now.

Either way that turns out, fans are glad to have Cardcaptor Sakura again and welcome every new episode.

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

Director of the original 1990s series and films Morio Asaka is returning to direct the new series for Madhouse. CLAMP’s Nanase Ohkawa is handling the composition, and will contribute to the scripts. Animation director for the previous series and films Kunihiko Hamada is the character designer, and CLAMP’s Mokona will handle costume and card designs. Masafumi Mima will sound direct, and Takayuki Negishi is composing the music. Maaya Sakamoto will also be returning to perform the opening theme song, “CLEAR.”