‘Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card’ Confirms Episode Order

Cardcaptor Sakura just made its grand return to screens as part of the Winter 2018 season, and fans have not gotten enough of its nostalgic trip down memory lane. Luckily for these fans, they will be able to enjoy this return for quite a while.

The official website for the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card anime announced the Blu-ray and DVD release for fans in Japan, and along with the confirmation of a home video release have confirmed how long the series will last.

Although NHK previously listed the series as having 26 episodes, the official Blu-ray has a listing of 22 episodes. Whether it lasts for 26 or 22, fans will definitely be excited to see the series will at least last two cours to enjoy.

The home video release in Japan will be broken up into eight volumes, and release every month from May to November.

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

The original characters all are returning, but are middle school aged. Director of the original 1990s series and films Morio Asaka is returning to direct the new series for Madhouse. CLAMP’s Nanase Ohkawa is handling the composition, and will contribute to the scripts. Animation director for the previous series and films Kunihiko Hamada is the character designer, and CLAMP’s Mokona will handle costume and card designs. Masafumi Mima will sound direct, and Takayuki Negishi is composing the music. Maaya Sakamoto will also be returning to perform the opening theme song, “CLEAR.”

The original 1990s series will also be receiving a 4K remaster that scans its original 35mm film negatives digitally into 4K. The 11-disc set features the anime’s two seasons: the “Clow Card” arc, which ran for 46 episodes from April 1998 to June 1999, and the “Sakura Card” arc, which ran for 24 episodes from September 1999 to March 2000.