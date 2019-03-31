‘Cardcaptor Sakura’ Gets Official Twitter Emoji

Cardcaptor Sakura remains a staple for shojo fans, and it looks like Twitter is ready to recognize the series’ brilliance. After all, the Clow is being honored with its own emoji, but it takes a bit of finagling to use the cutesy hashtag.

Recently, Sora News 24 let fans in on the big shojo secret. Cardcaptor Sakura has a dedicated emoji on Twitter, and it is what you might expected. In honor of Sakura Kinomoto, the emoji is off a bright cherry blossom, and fans can use it for a limited time.

Starting on March 27, the emoji went live for fans to use so long as they used the appropriate hashtag. Fans were given a Japanese phrase which had to be used to prompt the Cardcaptor Sakura emoji. So, if you want to tweet with the image, you have to include the following hashtag: #木之本桜

What does the hashtag mean? Well, in kanji, the phrase translates to Kinimoto Sakura. It calls out the shojo heroine, and it ends created a emoji of a pink cherry blossom in kind.

The emoji was created for a limited time to honor an on-going promotion going down in Japan. The Sakura Saku promotion will give 12 lucky fans a Cardcaptor Sakura-themed gift basket, and this tweet emoji is being used to hype the contest. As it stands, the anime-centric emoji will last until April 30, so fans better use the all this flower power while they can!

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

