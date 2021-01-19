New Cardfight Vanguard Series Gets a Major Anime Makeover

✖

The Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise is getting a major makeover with its newest anime project! The Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise is one of the longer running trading card games that has inspired an equally as long running anime, but those behind the series note how they want to expand their audience with the next major entry. This next anime project, Vanguard overDress, will be animated by Kinema Citrus (Made in Abyss, The Rising of the Shield Hero) and feature character designs from famed manga artist collective CLAMP (Cardcaptor Sakura, Code Geass) and it's currently aiming to expand the anime's reach.

Releasing on Bushiroad's official YouTube channel for the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise in Japanese with English subtitles on April 3rd, Vanguard overDress will be directed by Ken Mori and is being produced in the hopes that this entry in the anime will not only appeal to fans of the original trading card game but general anime fans as well. The official Twitter account shared a first look at the characters in this new entry:

Vanguard overDress animation Information! We’ve increased the quality this time round to appeal not only to TCG fans but also to a wider audience as well!#VANGUARD #VanguardStrategyAnnouncement #ヴァンガード #ヴァンガード発表会 pic.twitter.com/DWCPsIfrEm — Cardfight!! Vanguard (@cfvanguard_en) January 19, 2021

Bushiroad also released the synopsis for the new series, and they describe Vanguard overDress as such, "Yu-yu is a boy living in Kanazawa, Kaga Province. He is 15 years old and in his third year of junior high school. He has the ability to sense the feeling of others, but he is troubled by the fact that he cannot say no when asked. One day, Yu-yu could no longer stand going along with his sister's hobby, so he ran away from home. The one who saves him is Megumi Okura. Megumi invites Yu-yu to a nighttime amusement park called 'Wonder Hill' where her friends hang out.

At the amusement park, Yu-yu meets Megumi, Zakusa Ishikame, and Tomari Seto, members of 'Team Blackout,' a group that meets to play Vanguard every night. Tonight, a serious fight for the team's flag will take place. Blackout's leader, Danji Momoyama, and the mysterious and powerful fighter, Tohya Ebata. As Yu-yu stares at them, the card fight is soon eroded into a world of images. This is how Yu-yu encounters Vanguard, a world he has never seen before, and is drawn by its powerful allure - making new friends along the way."

The initial cast for Vanguard overDress was also revealed and includes the likes of Shouta Aoi as Yu-yu Kondo, Yuki Ono as Danji Momoyama, Yuma Uchida as Tohya Ebata, Amane Shindo as Megumi Okura, Masahiro Itou as Zakusa Ishikame, Hikaru Tohno as Tomari Seto, Shuta Morishima as Masanori Iseki, and Yuki Nakashima in a yet specified role.

But what do you think of this next phase in the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise? Are you interested? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!