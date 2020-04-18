Carole & Tuesday Cast Share Hopeful Message Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Carole & Tuesday is one of the biggest additions to the roster that makes up Netflix‘s original anime library, and the stars behind the anime series from Studio Bones have put together a ten minute long video expressing their support for those affected by the pandemic. The anime series dropped onto Netflix last year, presenting a world filled with music atop a terraformed Mars, causing fans to compare the bright and vibrant series with that of the anime classic Cowboy Bebop, although C & T is far less violent.

The video itself shows appearances from the voices of Carole, Tuesday, and several of their supporting characters, as well as a music number that shows the strengths of the original Netflix anime series that is fit to bursting with original music that makes for one of the best soundtracks in the medium!

The official description for Carole & Tuesday reads as such:

“It has been 50 years since mankind began its migration to the terraformed Mars, where they live by in the comforts of advancement in AI. Carole lives in the metropolis of Alaba City, working part-time by day and playing keyboard by night. Tuesday has run away from her home in Hershell City to escape the grip of her wealthy family, and instead hopes to pursue music with her acoustic guitar.

After a fateful encounter, the two decide to perform music together. Up against the AI singers that dominate the music world, the two of them believe that together they can convey their feelings through their songs. Will hard work and luck be enough for the duo to create the biggest miracle that Mars has ever seen?”

The coronavirus has caused a number of different anime series to be postponed, with the pandemic causing the creative minds to reside at home in order to “flatten the curve”. On top of this, several big time anime conventions have been canceled as a result such as Anime Expo and Anime Japan, proving just how serious the virus is.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to watch Carole & Tuesday on Netflix, now is definitely a good time as the uplifting story presents a soundtrack and characters that are hard to find in the world of anime today!

What do you think of this inspirational video from the folks behind the Netflix original?