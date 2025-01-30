Some of Cartoon Network’s Rarest Shows Are Returning to TV

Cartoon Network is about to bring back some of their rarest shows to TV screens with a new update to Adult Swim’s Checkered Past block of Cartoon Network classics. Adult Swim began expanding its schedule within Cartoon Network in the last couple of years, and this has opened up all sorts of new shows to make their grand return to screens as a result. This not only opened up room for more Adult Swim classic airings from the likes of King of the Hill and more, but Adult Swim then took it up a notch to help celebrate one of the biggest eras in Cartoon Network’s history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Checkered Past block now airing on weekdays is Adult Swim’s way of celebrating Cartoon Network classic hits from the 2000s. Currently airing on the block, for example, are shows such as Courage the Cowardly Dog, which haven’t been on air for a long time. Now that’s truer than ever with a new update coming to the Checkered Past schedule beginning next month. As spotted by @Swimpedia on X, the Cartoon Cartoons pilots that never fully got picked up will start airing with Checkered Past in February.

According to the #AdultSwim schedule, Cartoon Cartoons will formally be coming to Checkered Past on Monday, February 17th!



The first batch includes:

– Uncle Gus: For the Love of Monkeys

– Uncle Gus: Not So Fast!

– Major Flake: Soggy Sale

– IMP, Inc.

– King Crab: Space Crustacean pic.twitter.com/NEwhTTNHuC — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) January 28, 2025

Cartoon Cartoons Are Coming to Checkered Past

According to the report, Adult Swim’s schedule for Monday, February 17th and Tuesday, February 18th reveals that Cartoon Cartoons are making their way to Checkered Past next. The schedule for both breaks down as such (in ET):

Monday, February 17th

5:00PM – Uncle Gus “For the Love of Monkeys”

5:15PM – Uncle Gus “Not So Fast!”

5:30PM – Major Flake

5:38PM – Imp, Inc.

5:49PM – King Crab Space Crustacean

Tuesday, February 18th

5:00PM – Yee Hah & Doo Dah

5:08PM – Lucky Lydia in Club Lydia

5:19PM – Longhair and Doubledome “Good Wheel Hunting”

5:30PM – Longhair and Doubledome 2: Where There’s Smoke…There’s Bob

5:38PM – Colin Versus the World: Mr. Lounge Lizard

5:49PM – Prickles

Cartoon Cartoons were originally one of the biggest endeavors in Cartoon Network in the 2000s as it was largely where many of their original shows and creators found success. It was a block of shows that aired pilots and fans even got to vote on some of these pilots to get full series orders later. Fans might more recognize the What a Cartoon! show (which also made its return to Checkered Past last year for a limited time) for this effort, but these shorts are even rarer as they never really made it being these first pilots.

Cartoon Network

You Should Watch Checkered Past

This really goes to show that you should be watching Checkered Past. The nostalgia block first kicked off in 2023, and has been a major success for Adult Swim. Not only has the block revived interest in classic Cartoon Network shows like Dexter’s Laboratory and Cow and Chicken (that didn’t really have any support outside of Boomerang), but it also opened up the opportunity to bring back its rarer shows like What a Cartoon! Now these Cartoon Cartoons pilots are getting to return to TV too.

It’s a fun mini-revival of the Cartoon Cartoons brand overall that dominated much of the network in the early 2000s. As Cartoon Network continues to change and mark a new era for its future animated shows, Checkered Past is a small way that the network gets to honor its own past for those viewers who want to seek it out. The block itself has been narrowed down to a single hour for the start of the year thus far, but we’ll see if that changes if there’s more of a demand for these rarer hits and more in the future.

HT – @Swimpedia on X