Cartoon Network Controversy Erupts Online: “F Mordecai And Rigby”

Cartoon Network’s biggest park employees have been on quite a trajectory this year, as the spin-off series, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, has seen the likes of Mordecai, Rigby, Benson, Skips, and more skyrocket in popularity once again. Despite the new series becoming critically acclaimed, the fan-favorite franchise has run into some unexpected controversy. Throughout the history of the series, Regular Show hasn’t always avoided referencing real-world figures and events, with one of the former not too pleased with an alleged portrayal. Following a lawsuit that the courts tossed out in 2015, the plaintiff has returned with a harsh message for Mordecai and Rigby.

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For those who might not know the background, Regular Show released an episode in 2011 titled “High Score,” which featured an antagonist named “Garrett Bobby Ferguson.” During the installment, Mordecai and Rigby attempt to gain the high score on a classic arcade game, growing the ire of a large-headed Ferguson in the process. Having previously held the top score in the game, the protagonists go head-to-head with Garrett, which wasn’t too thrilling for real-life figure, Billy Mitchell, to witness. Believing that the character was a parody of himself, Mitchell took Cartoon Network to court, with the case eventually dismissed by a judge years following the episode’s premiere. With Regular Show: The Lost Tapes recently released, Mitchell took to social media to share his dislike of the characters once again.

Fuck Mordecai and Rigby — Billy Mitchell (@BillyPacMan) June 18, 2026

The Tale of Mitchell and Ferguson

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To start, Billy Mitchell might be best known not just for his high scores in video games, but also thanks to his starring role in the 2007 documentary, The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters. Mitchell held the high score for many different video games worldwide, including the original Donkey Kong, though there was controversy surrounding many of the scores. To date, the creators of Regular Show have not confirmed that the fictional Ferguson is based on the gamer.

Following his introduction in 2011’s “High Score,” Garrett Bobby Ferguson would return to Regular Show in several future episodes. As of the writing of this article, it hasn’t been confirmed whether the big-headed gamer will make a comeback in The Lost Tapes, though, considering the legal landmines, we doubt we’ll see the villain making a comeback. This isn’t to say that the door is entirely closed, thanks to how the spin-off series has operated so far.

For those who have yet to dip their toes into Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, the series functions as a prequel and sequel to the grand finale of the original series. The episodes of the spin-off will routinely travel across the original eight seasons, presenting stories that viewers didn’t see behind the scenes. In the first episode of the franchise’s return, viewers are able to see Pops in the afterlife, making this an unexpected sequel to boot.

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