Cartoon Network Classic Shares Hope For New Series Revival

It seems like one Cartoon Network classic could be making a comeback as one of the creators behind Ben 10 is sharing hopes for a potential new series revival. Ben 10 and Cartoon Network have a very long and storied history. The Cartoon Network Studios produced franchise is one of the longest in the network’s history, and ran for four seasons and a full reboot series that started a whole new continuity. But it’s been such a long time since any form of Ben 10 has been on screen that it remains one of the big series fans are hoping to see make a return the most.

But while it’s been a long while since there has been any new form of Ben 10, one of the creators behind it all is hopeful that it will return with a new revival soon. Speaking to @TheCartoonBase on X, Duncan Rouleau (one of the creators behind the Man of Action team that brought Ben 10 to life), shared hope for a new Ben 10 with enough fan support, “Yes. It is a character that is due another show. Please keep up enthusiasm. We will do everything we can to make it happen.”

Cartoon Network

Can Ben 10 Return With New Revival?

When asked about a potential revival, Rouleau revealed that it would be possible with enough support given that Ben Tennyson overall is a character built with multiple stories in mind. There have been so many iterations of the franchise, in fact, that Ben 10 is totally experience with reviving its series with new concepts and character designs every few years. When asked about these different approaches, Rouleau also revealed no issues with these different takes, “Each iteration has its positives and things that could’ve been done better. We don’t really look back to much, rather where can we go next.”

Rouleau even expressed interested in pursuing a Ben 10 animated film but nothing has lined up to pursue the idea, “This is something we’ve been exploring for sometime. Unfortunately the timing, will and finance have yet to align.” But all of the changes within Cartoon Network can both open up the opportunity and make it more unclear for future follow ups, “We are hoping that with the CN shake up settling a little there is a possibility, unfortunately nothing to report at the moment.”

Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network Is in a New Revival Era

It’s not entirely outside of the realm of possibility to imagine Ben 10 returning for a brand new revival series. Cartoon Network has been bringing back many of its classic franchises under Warner Bros. Animation, and fans are starting to see the results of these efforts. Franchises like Adventure Time now have multiple spinoffs, sequels and even a feature film now in the works, Regular Show is now in the works on a new sequel series from the original creator, so if it’s a big series, there’s a good chance fans will get to see it in a new way.

As Ben 10 remains one of the most notable Cartoon Network shows in its history, there’s an even bigger potential to see the series in a whole new manner with a proper revival in the future. If all of the creators behind the original are behind the new series, then it will have a great chance at success too. There’s so much potential still on the table for a franchise like this, and now it’s just a matter of sharing fan support in the hope of seeing that happen.

