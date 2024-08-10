Cartoon Network Website Shut Down, Now Redirects to Max

Cartoon Network’s official website has been shut down as it now redirects to the Max streaming service instead. Cartoon Network was once home to some of the most notable animated series releases in network television, and that’s been shifting in the last few years especially. With the closing of Cartoon Network Studios prompting fans to wonder if the network would be shutting down entirely, it’s been made clear that Warner Bros. Discovery is shuffling around their Cartoon Network projects through Warner Bros. Animation as a whole. But that also means pieces of Cartoon Network’s past have fallen to the wayside.

Cartoon Network’s official website has officially shut down, and the page itself now redirects to Cartoon Network‘s library on Max with the following message, “Looking for episodes of your favorite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what’s available to stream on Max (subscription required). Sign up for Max, where you can also create a Kids Profile with ratings restrictions and additional privacy protections to keep it fun and kid-friendly! Cable subscribers, continue to enjoy your favorite CN programming on your TV and connected apps as well!””

What’s Next for Cartoon Network?

In a statement shared with Variety, Cartoon Network said the following the change, “We are focusing on the Cartoon Network shows and social media where we find consumers are the most engaged and there is a meaningful potential for growth” along with noting that Cartoon Network will continue its cable broadcast schedule. Fans might have noticed these changes getting more noticeable in the last few years especially. Not only has Adult Swim expanded its programming into much earlier Cartoon Network hours (to great success thanks to nostalgic programming from the Checkered Past block), but some of those projects have even completely moved to Adult Swim.

The loss of the Cartoon Network website also means a loss for many of the available streaming selections there that are currently not available to stream with Max. Although fans of these particular projects might get their information and updates elsewhere (which likely fueled the business decision to remove the page), it was also a landing page to celebrate what Cartoon Network has currently available.

Now as attention shifts over to Max, and cable channels are changing continuously due to the nature of digital media, this is just another one of the changes fans of the channel will unfortunately just have to accept for now.

