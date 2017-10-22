‘Castlevania’ Director Animates One Sick Naruto v Sasuke Battle

The director of Netflix’s Castlevania has made a fan animation of Naruto and Sasuke going head-to-head and it’s pretty good. However, this isn’t a simple sketch, this is basically an animated sketch, which looks amazing. Apparently, Samuel Deats decided to create this long before Naruto and Sasuke ever fought in the manga, he was just a fan who was eagerly waiting for the battle but he couldn’t wait anymore and instead made it himself.

A few years ago, before Naruto and Sasuke even had their fight in the manga, I decided to make a fan animation of it! Here’s a clip from it! pic.twitter.com/dylg8nAZQ6 — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) October 9, 2017

Now the official manga fight and the animation that came out only a few months ago was pretty amazing, however, I do have to admit that this video that Deats released on Twitter is pretty cool. Netflix’s Castlevania was released in July this year, with they’re so far only being 4 episodes for fans to watch. The horror series is based on the 1989 video game Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse.

Meanwhile, the popular anime Naruto was originally released by manga illustrator Masashi Kishimoto in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine in 1999 and ended in 2014. The series has since inspired two animated television series’, two animated spin-off television series’, a number of video games, a plethora of animated films, two live-action theatrical performances, and an upcoming live-action adaptation.

The Naruto Shippuden anime did officially come to a close earlier this year, however, the franchise continues through the footsteps of Naruto Uzumaki’s son Boruto. The Boruto franchise has had 17manga volumes and 29 episodes in the anime.

You can check out the synopsis for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below:

“The village of Konoha has managed to change, modernized next to an era of peace. Raising high constructions, large computer monitors of transmission of images (televisions last generation), divisions and divisions (streets) connected to run (to mobilize) electric cars, The way to live in the ninja era has changed …



The leader of the village is, the Seventh Hokage. Boruto is the son of Naruto Uzumaki, to become a ninja must enroll in the school “ninja academy”. But the students in the surroundings see Boruto with prejudiced eyes for the thing of being “the son of the seventh Hokage”. However, Boruto has unprecedented capabilities.

Boruto will meet new friends, and there will be an incident mystery how he will face this challenge, inside the heart of the whole team, now the story of “Boruto Uzumaki,” begins.”