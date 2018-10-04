‘Castlevania’ Home Video Release Set for December 2018

Netflix’s Castlevania, the animated adaptation of the classic video game franchise, is officially coming home to fans this December.

While Season Two of the show has yet to drop, it was confirmed today at Viz’s New York Comic Con panel that the company would be publishing the home release on December 4th. That includes both a DVD and Blu-ray release, according to ComicBook.com’s Nick Valdez, who was in attendance.

You can check out his tweet from the panel below, which features a photo of a Castlevania handout:

#Castlevania S1 coming to Blu-ray and DVD this December pic.twitter.com/M413a1Tv0q — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) October 4, 2018

In addition to a synopsis of the first season, smaller print underneath notes that the home video release will include “storyboards, art gallery, and much more!” What that “much more” could be is anyone’s guess, but perhaps some kind of episode commentary from the like of Adi Shankar and Warren Ellis? It’s not totally unheard of for animated shows like this to receive a form of director’s commentary.

While Viz had previously announced they’d acquired home video rights to Season One, the company had been relatively quiet about the product since July.

Castlevania Season Two is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 26th. A new poster for the season was revealed back in August. You can check out the anime’s synopsis below:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

What do you think of the home release? Is it something you'll be checking out come December?