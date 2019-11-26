Updated: Netflix Reportedly Releasing Castlevania Season Three Next Month

UPDATE: Netflix has since deleted the tweet in question which puts the season’s release date in question. ComicBook.com will continue to share updates on the developing story.

Well here’s quite a surprise. While fans of the popular Netflix animated series Castlevania have been waiting for the arrival of the third season, the streaming service just took the opportunity to reveal that the Belmont helmed series will be dropping for blood thirsty fans on December 1st, far sooner than most had anticipated. With the third season surely setting the trio of protagonists on an entirely new path following last season’s finale, it will definitely be interesting to see how Trevor and company react to this brand new world, and obvious new threats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix shared the news on one of their Official Twitter Accounts, NetflixNordic, giving fans a preview of not just when Castlevania would be dropping onto the streaming services, but a number of other movies and series as well, though these are far less in the vampire hunting category:

What do you think of the surprise announcement that the third season of Castlevania will be dropping sooner than anticipated? What do you think will take place with Dracula deceased in the animated franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Castlevania!

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix as well. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”