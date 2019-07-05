Viz Media to Release Castlevania Season 2 Blu-ray, DVD

Netflix began 2018 with a greater emphasized push into anime licensing, distribution, and production, and one of the many original anime series to come out of this new agenda was Adi Shankar’s take on Castlevania. The series went on to near-instant success among fans of both anime and the original Castlevania video game franchise, and even has a third season of the series (that’s longer than the first two) on the way.

And now Viz Media will be providing a new way to watch through the second season of the series in preparation for the third. During Anime Expo 2019, Viz Media announced they will be releasing Castlevania Season 2 on Blu-ray and DVD later this Fall.

Announcement: Castlevania Season 2 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in Fall 2019. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/SkAh1qTMG4 — VIZ @ AX Booth #2206 (@VIZMedia) July 4, 2019

There aren’t many other details accompanying the announcement, unfortunately, but the announcement did come with the reveal of the Blu-ray’s cover art which depicts the key battle of the second season as Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha Belnades teaming up against Dracula and the various vampire factions working under him. The second season is much bigger in scope than the first, so fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for this release!

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first two seasons now streaming on the platform. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season and now a third due to its massive popularity. The team behind the series has made a pitch for a Emmy nomination and has started a big campaign spearheaded by producer Adi Shankar.

The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself takes place in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe. The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”