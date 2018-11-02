‘Castlevania’ Season 3 Reveals Episode Order

Although the second season of the series premiere on Netflix only a few days ago, Castlevania was quickly confirmed for a third season. That’s definitely good news for fans who binged through the eight episode season.

But how long will the third season be? Netflix has confirmed that the third season of Castlevania will last for ten episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although there are no concrete details as to what fans can expect for the third season, especially since it reaches a much different finale point than the first season, the creative team behind the series is expected to return with Sam Deats directing, Warren Ellis writing and executive producing, and Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert, and Kevin Kolde producing the season.

Castlevania has quickly become one of the most beloved anime series on Netflix. Not only did the series announce its second season the day the original premiered, now the third season has been confirmed shortly after the premiere of the second season. It’s been a huge hit with fans, and it seems like Netflix will be fully supporting this series into the future.

The ten episode count will be good news to fans who feel that the eight episode second season is still too short. But with this creative team making the most out of their episode orders, the third season of the series will surely be one fans won’t want to miss.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix as well. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself takes place in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”