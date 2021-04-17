Netflix's Castlevania Fans Aren't Ready to Say Goodbye With Final Season

Castlevania fans aren't ready to say goodbye to Netflix's original anime series with its final season! It's been quite a whirlwind for fans of the original anime series as it goes fans' hopes soaring quite high when Netflix revealed an official teaser poster visual for the new season earlier this week. With the fourth season confirmed to be in the works following the end of the massively successful third season, fans had been eagerly anticipating any news about what would come next. But that news turned out to be much tougher to hear than expected.

With the confirmation that the fourth season of Castlevania would be coming to Netflix next month, it was also unfortunately confirmed that this would be the final season of the series. There might be rumbles that the franchise will continue with a new series and new characters, but this will be the end of the Castlevania anime as we know it.

Now that Castlevania has confirmed it will end with Season 4, fans are coming to terms with the hype of a release date and the knowledge that this will also mark the end. Read on to see what fans are saying about the whole situation, and let us know how you feel! Ready to see Castlevania's fourth and final season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!