Netflix's Castlevania Fans Aren't Ready to Say Goodbye With Final Season
Castlevania fans aren't ready to say goodbye to Netflix's original anime series with its final season! It's been quite a whirlwind for fans of the original anime series as it goes fans' hopes soaring quite high when Netflix revealed an official teaser poster visual for the new season earlier this week. With the fourth season confirmed to be in the works following the end of the massively successful third season, fans had been eagerly anticipating any news about what would come next. But that news turned out to be much tougher to hear than expected.
With the confirmation that the fourth season of Castlevania would be coming to Netflix next month, it was also unfortunately confirmed that this would be the final season of the series. There might be rumbles that the franchise will continue with a new series and new characters, but this will be the end of the Castlevania anime as we know it.
Now that Castlevania has confirmed it will end with Season 4, fans are coming to terms with the hype of a release date and the knowledge that this will also mark the end. Read on to see what fans are saying about the whole situation, and let us know how you feel! Ready to see Castlevania's fourth and final season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
What Do You MEAN Final?
What do you mean this is the FINAL season of Castlevania 😭😭😭😭— spacerat 🌈🐭 (@SpaceRat313) April 16, 2021
Pain.
me: oh new season of castlevania, nice, love it— mel (@hellblzrs) April 16, 2021
netflix: the final season-
me: pic.twitter.com/VZ69hGy2Wz
Too Many Emotions!
Me finding out that #Castlevania s4 is coming but it’s also the FINAL SEASON??? pic.twitter.com/GpI9wyaDpR— failed hedonist 🌹 (@pearly_hates) April 16, 2021
Still Thinking About Season 3!
thinking about how the final season of castlevania is coming out next month and i am still processing season 3 to this day........— mari @ ramadan 🌸🌻 (@mysticwiki) April 16, 2021
It's Really Happening!!!
Castlevania final season on May 13 pic.twitter.com/Iy2vVbNy01— PotionShop 🐳 (@PotionxShop) April 16, 2021
It's Too Sudden!
aaand suddenly the next (and upsettingly final) season of Castlevania is less than a month away. Thats just neat! pic.twitter.com/BlW16cxxXb— Grogu’s Godfather (@theabbsman) April 16, 2021
So Many Loose Ends to Tie Up!
Ahh Castlevania... it’ll be a heartbreak to see it go :-( Hopefully the final season rocks! But they have so many threads open after the last season... it’ll be a tough nut not to rush it all— Ala 🧚 (@unanimous_alice) April 16, 2021
Plus, maybe we’ll get Devil May Cry next... pretty please 🤩
At What Cost...
final season?!?!?! we get season 4 of castlevania but at what cost https://t.co/wjH7EDQy9Z pic.twitter.com/3ec92zhw1O— nev 💫 (@valyrianelves) April 16, 2021
Too Much to Take in at Once...
the way my eyes glossed over the "final season" at first and i just got excited for castlevania returning so soon https://t.co/qKdNu2Dnl5 pic.twitter.com/kkVVY3Nr0W— ira ✧ (@fyodorai) April 16, 2021
Can't Wait!
So hyped for this final season of Castlevania, they set up so much with S3. Can't wait to see how it all goes down pic.twitter.com/uskTXqJCnU— Chutney💥 (@ChutneyXCVII) April 16, 2021