Castlevania Fans Are Blown Away By Season Four Confirmation

Castlevania’s returning for a fourth season, as confirmed by Netflix earlier today! With the series following Trevor Belmont and his partners in vampire hunting crime in the forms of Sypha and Alucard, it’s clear that the success of the popular animated series hasn’t been ignored. The third season saw the vampire hunters taking on brand new challenges, both external and internal, in a world where Dracula is no longer a threat to the citizens of this supernatural franchise. With antagonists such as Isaac and Carmilla bolstering their forces for an upcoming war, it’s clear that season four will have a lot of material to work with!

Season Three, without giving away any spoilers, ended with our three main characters finding them in very different places emotionally then when the season had started, with all of them having to make some big sacrifices in order to save both their lives. The villains have continued filling the power vacuum left by Dracula and it’s clear that the dangers arising from the vampire king’s absence will keep having big effects on the world of Trevor Belmont and company!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazing With A Side Of Fireworks!

Slide 2

Sypha Will Return

castlevania fans where yall at?pic.twitter.com/WeoI00t3Lx — 𝘪𝘰𝘢𝘯𝘢 (@sansaroyce) March 27, 2020

We Are All Happy!

#Castlevania Season 4 has been officially confirmed! I am soooooooo happy about this! — Taylor Lawton (Pokebrawler09) (@taylormlawton) March 27, 2020

Castlevania Yes, But When Dragon Prince?

Excited and happy as I am that #Castlevania got renewed for a 4th season, I’m growing ever more concerned about @thedragonprince 😭 Castlevania got renewed in weeks. We have been waiting months… @NXOnNetflix @netflix We are begging you to #GiveUsTheSaga #TheDragonPrince #tdp — CitizenErased14 (@CitizenErased14) March 27, 2020

Amazing But Surreal

It’s a little surreal to see the Netflix Castlevania cartoon releasing new seasons left and right, when the animated venture was in production hell for such a long time. I remember reading about on the Frederator blogs, back when they were trying to be Cartoon Brew lite. — 🥕LEO🥕 (@lreynajr) March 27, 2020

Welcome To The Hotel Castlevania

CASTLEVANIA’S BEEN RENEWED FOR SEASON 4 GAYS pic.twitter.com/24McRWQ3ay — what would lana do (@brandybkills) March 27, 2020

The Belmonts Stay Winning

CASTLEVANIA NATION STAYS WINNIN pic.twitter.com/yEfsroN4GY — ace x ace (@HunterHive) March 27, 2020

Ye Ye Ye!

getting a 4th season of Castlevania



fuck yeeeee — emo lord (@avantgardai) March 27, 2020

Big Ups To Netflix