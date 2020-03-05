How To Watch Castlevania Season Three

Castlevania Season Three’s arrival is only a few hours away and we’re here to tell you just how you can catch up on the upcoming adventures of the vampire hunters of Trevor Belmont, the magician Sypha, and the son of Dracula himself, Alucard. With Dracula having died at the tail end of the last season, a brand new world is about to be explored as the vampires and demons of the night struggle in the power vacuum set up by the king of the vampire’s death! With Season Three being the best installment of the series to date, this is definitely one you can’t miss!

Obviously, Castlevania is only available to stream on Netflix, with the streaming service counting it as one of their original series. For the night owls out there, you can get started on watching the latest story arc beginning on Netflix at 3:01 AM Eastern Standard Time on March 5th, 2020. Luckily, for those who want to watch the latest season in one binge session, they’ll be able to as the ten episodes of the season will all drop at once! Though many television series on Netflix may have split their seasons into two different parts, Castlevania is instead giving fans the chance to watch all of season three at once!

Castlevania may only be appearing on Netflix to start, but those without the streaming service shouldn’t fret, as both seasons 1 and 2 were also released on Blu-Ray, so if you’re willing to shell out the money and wait for a little while following the premiere, you’ll also be able to jump into the world of Trevor Belmont and his friends.

This season has some of the biggest Easter Eggs to the video game franchise that we’ve seen so far, so fans of the long running franchise should definitely keep their eyes open for some nods to the console based games!

Season Three of Castlevania is set to introduce a number of new villains and heroes into the mix, with Saint Germain, a mysterious traveler with origins tied to the game series, joining the ranks of Trevor and his pals. On the villain side of things, Carmilla’s sisters will be introduced who have a plan of their own for how the world should be now that it is sans-Dracula.

Will you be binge watching Castlevania Season Three?