Castlevania Artist Shares Sultry Season Three Design

Castlevania's third season may have ended, but fans didn't have to wait long for a confirmation that Trevor and his fellow vampire hunters would be returning for a fourth season, and one of the artists of the anime has shared one of the first takes on one of the vampire sisters of Carmilla, Lenore. Lenore, as folks who watched season three know, had a big part to play in giving her sisters' forces a huge power boost when it came to their armies, promising that season four is going to have quite a few challenges for our protagonists to take on!

Season Three changed things up a little from previous entries, scattering all parties involved to the wind and focusing on the individual adventures of both heroes and villains! When it came to Carmilla's story, the right hand woman to Dracula before he met his demise, she reunited with her sisters to work toward filling the power vacuum that has been left following the death of the lord of the vampires. With her sisters in Morana, Stiga, and Lenore, the main goal they were trying to achieve in the latest season of the Netflix series was getting the devil forger Hector on their side in order to have him create an army of demons to help in their global take over!

Castlevania Artist Kloysius shared this amazing detailed design for Lenore, the sultry vampire that spent the majority of the third season seducing Hector in order to gain his talents of demonic creation in her and her sisters' bid in taking over a "Dracula free" world:

Not a lot has been revealed about the upcoming fourth season of Netflix's popular hit series of Castlevania, but we're fairly confident in predicting that Lenore and her sisters will be a major part of it. With both these villains, and the devil forger Isaac, creating armies to either take over the world or eliminate humanity, the vampire hunters are going to have some serious battles taking place in the next installment of the animated series!

