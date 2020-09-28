Cells at Work to End Two-Year Hiatus Shortly

✖

It has been a while since fans have heard from Cells at Work, but that silence will not reign for much longer. A new report has gone live that promises the hit manga is on its way back to shelves. According to Manga Mogura, Cells at Work will end its hiatus and begin release new chapters in late October through Monthly Shonen Sirius.

This news report comes as a welcome one to fans of the manga. After all, Cells at Work has been on a long hiatus. The manga first took a break two years ago, but creator Akane Shimizu could not stay away forever. The manga is slated to reappear on October 26, so fans can mark the date on their calendars.

If you are eager to catch up on the series before it returns, it has never been easier to do so. Kodansha is the publisher behind Cells at Work, and it has published several volumes in North America under its USA imprint. And if the manga is too slow for your catch-up game, Cells at Work has an anime!

The show debuted back in July 2018 to praise from fans and critics. CCells at Work was overseen by David Production and even spawned a move in September 2020. The show will debut its second season in January 2021, so there has never been a better time to catch up! You can read the series' official synopsis below for all the details on the medical anime:

"Strep throat! Hay fever! Influenza! The world is a dangerous place for a red blood cell just trying to get her deliveries finished. Fortunately, she’s not alone … She’s got a whole human body’s worth of cells ready to help out! The mysterious white blood cell, the buff and brash killer T cell, the nerdy neuron, even the cute little platelets—everyone’s got to come together if they want to keep you healthy!"

Are you excited for Cells at Work to make a comeback at long last? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.