WWE Superstar Cesaro Gets Dragon Ball Makeover with Cool Art

WWE Superstar Cesaro has gotten a cool Dragon Ball makeover with some slick art. Cesaro is currently a part of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown roster, and has been a key part of any show that he's been involved in. Over the years the superstar has demonstrated larger than life types of strength feats, and continues to surprise as the Swiss Superman. But over the years Cesaro has also made some huge references to Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise in some of his entrances and smaller bits that fans might not catch at first glance.

If it was not clear enough that Cesaro (real name Claudio Castagnoli) was a big fan of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball, he offered a great example with some art commissioned from artist @zg_artwork (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) that transforms Cesaro into one of the Z Fighters defending Earth in the original series. You can check out the slick art below:

Like the fighters in Dragon Ball, Cesaro has undergone some evolution of his own in the last couple of years as he has morphed into more of a wrestling purist. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar about that evolution earlier this year, Cesaro remarked, "I think it was just a natural evolution. I felt really lost after The Bar broke up and I tried some different things, tried some new gear, some new outfits, and it kind of came to a realization that sometimes you need to try something different to find out who you are. I was just kind of looking more inside at who I am, what I stand for, and I'm like, I stand for wrestling. That's the pure form, that's what I love, that's what I grew up on."

If the WWE ever decides to dive into the world of anime, Cesaro would make a great fit!