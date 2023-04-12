Chainsaw Man Festival Announced for May 2023

Chainsaw Man made its big anime debut last year, and the show is still the talk of the fandom. Love it or hate it, there is no denying the popularity of Tatsuki Fujimoto's series. With the manga on a high, all eyes are on the Chainsaw Man anime as season two has everyone on edge. And now, a big event has stoked buzz about Chainsaw Man season 2.

The update comes from Studio MAPPA as word went live today that a Chainsaw Man event is in the works. It turns out the series is holding a festival in Japan next month. May 20th will mark the festival's debut, and it promises to feature stars from Chainsaw Man as well as musical acts.

Of course, we have no clue as to what will be announced at this event. Chainsaw Man has simply said this festival will be a celebration of its big anime launch. This has sparked speculation amongst fans that an official season 2 update could be shared in May. After all, Studio MAPPA has not said anything about Chainsaw Man season 2, but it is much desired.

And as you may have guessed, Studio MAPPA had a hit on its hands with Chainsaw Man season 1. Streaming services like Crunchyroll championed the dark series across the globe. From Japan to the United States, Chainsaw Man drew in tons of streaming hours and ranked number one with users week after week. Despite low Blu-ray sales in Japan, Chainsaw Man continues to prevail on streaming, so calls for season 2 have only grown since season 1 wrapped.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you can ease into the anime easily enough. Season 1 is streaming on Crunchyroll both subbed and dubbed. For more info on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this festival update? Do you think Chainsaw Man season two is already in the works? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.