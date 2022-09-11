Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One

Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.

As you can see below, the pre-anime cosplay comes from Instagram user kianraaaa. The anime fan has done a number of looks for IPs like Genshin Impact and even Attack on Titan before. But ahead of season one, well – they knew they could bring Makima to life in the best sort of way.

The cosplay is simple enough given its business casual look, but everything comes together in the details. From Makima's updo to her eye makeup and soft lip stain, this cosplay shows just how charming Makima can be. It is no wonder Denji fell for the hunter, and honestly? You can hardly blame the fandom either.

Of course, it won't be long before Chainsaw Man brings Makima to life on the small screen. The heroine will be voiced by Tomori Kusunoki, a 22-year-old actress from Japan. They will be joined by other lead actors such as Ai Fairouz, Kikunosuke Toya, and more. Chainsaw Man will bring their performance to life on October 11th when its first episode debuts. So if you are watching the show stateside, Crunchyroll will be your go-to destination for all things Denji!

What do you make of this take on Makima? Where does the heroine rank on your list of favorites from Chainsaw Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.