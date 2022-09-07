Chainsaw Man Release Date Announced

There are big anime releases and then there is Chainsaw Man's debut. If you haven't heard, the anime is slated to be one of the biggest hits this year, and everyone is keeping the focus on the show ahead of its fall launch. Of course, this means netizens want to know when exactly the series is dropping, and a new report has confirmed the anime has locked in a release date.

The update comes from Japan as new reports have gone live regarding Chainsaw Man's release date. According to these updates, the anime is slated to go live on October 11th. At this time, fans are not sure what time slot the series will have in Japan, but they can expect a late release. After all, MAPPA has assured everyone the anime will not be censored, and Chainsaw Man is gory enough to warrant a late-night slot.

As you can imagine, fans are gearing up for Chainsaw Man's release, and the anime is not the only one coming this fall. In fact, a slew of top-tier titles is coming. My Hero Academia will come back with season six at the start of October alongside Mob Psycho 100 season three. The trend will carry on with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on October 10th, and Spy x Family will return with season one ahead of Ichigo's comeback. Other titles like Blue Lock, To Your Eternity, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are also expected to go live in October. So clearly, the fall season is going to be a busy one.

If you are not caught up on Chainsaw Man, you can read the manga ahead of its anime debut. Shonen Jump offers the manga on its app, and Manga Plus carries the manga as well. Right now, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is inking the manga's second part, and it has introduced another wild devil that is set on destroying Denji's devil no matter the cost.

