Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 Ends With a Controversial Evangelion Nod

Chainsaw Man has done it. Really and truly, the hit manga has stepped beyond its limits with chapter 167. This week, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto left readers shocked as his manga put Denji's sexual trauma on full display. And in the final moments of chapter 167, Chainsaw Man manages to fulfill a truly cursed Evangelion cameo.

So be warned! There are major spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 167 below. The details are 18+, so read on with caution.

If you are at all familiar with Chainsaw Man, you will know that Denji runs of his wants. From food to shelter and sex, the devil hybrid makes no excuses for his base needs. For a long time, Chainsaw Man has made fun of Denji by keeping him unfulfilled, but that changed this week. In chapter 167, Denji ends up making out with Yoru (and Asa) in an alley after an encounter gone wrong. The ordeal leads to Denji climaxing, and in a final page, we're shown Yoru as she observes the mess she has made.

As you can see here, well – the shot shown in Chainsaw Man chapter 167 is strikingly familiar. Neon Genesis Evangelion fans will be able to parse out the reference with ease. During the End of Evangelion, the anime sparked controversy with a now-infamous hospital scene. The moment sees Shinji pleasuring himself to Asuka who's unconscious in the hospital. The despicable moment ends much the same way Chainsaw Man chapter 167 does, and the fandom couldn't help but notice this connection.

Of course, Chainsaw Man is still ongoing, so the fallout of chapter 167 is to be determined. The manga has focused on Denji's sexual trauma and desires rather pointedly in the past month. His recent encounter with Yoru (and Asa) only make that trauma more complicated. For Evangelion fans, they know Shinji's infamous moment marked a low for the character that was meant to shock. And now, Fujimoto has followed in Hideaki Anno's footsteps with his latest update.

What do you make of the latest Chainsaw Man chapter? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!