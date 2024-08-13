Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Okays the Manga’s Darkest Deal to Date

Chainsaw Man is never afraid to push the limits. From massive deaths to apocalyptic devils, we have seen the series do it all. Denji lives in an incredibly harsh world, and even still, he fights against it. However, the Chainsaw Man manga just proposed its darkest deal to date, and we’re still slack jawed over the whole ordeal.

The revelation comes at the hands of Chainsaw Man chapter 174 as Tatsuki Fujimoto sent the update live this week. It is there fans unite with the Public Safety Commission as its representative meets in secret with a slew of Japanese leaders. The ministers are told all about the power Chainsaw Man has to devour devils in his true state just as we saw with the Ear Devil. Now, the commission wants approval to have Chainsaw Man eat the Aging Devil, but there is a catch.

For the deal to go down, the ministers have to coordinate a massacre. The Aging Devil will only be eaten willingly if the following condition is met: “In exchange for being eaten by Chainsaw Man without resisting, the Aging Devil wants us to kill 10,000 children with Japanese citizenship, between infancy and nine years old, in front of mirrors.”

Alright, yikes. Talk about a red flag, you know? The Aging Devil will not go away quietly, and what’s worse is that the leaders agree to the deal.

The sickening negotiation leaves at least one of the ministers ill, but when his kids are threatened, he pipes down. Tadashi Hasegawa, a former finance minister, approves the Public Safety Commission pitch with ease. The man orders the group to sacrifice kids orphaned by devil attacks, and if they need more kids, Japan is willing to adopt a slew of international children. All they need is Japanese citizenship to fit the deal, and well – the corrupt minister is fine with that kind of sacrifice.

Clearly, Chainsaw Man chapter 174 is a lot to process. From its corrupt leaders to its horrifying sacrifice, the update shows all the ugliest sides of Denji’s world. And even if he doesn’t mean to, we are sure Denji is going to ruin this Public Safety Commission deal one way or another.

Fujimoto's manga can be read over on the Shonen Jump app right now. So for more info on the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

“Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!”

