Chainsaw Man Cosplay Portrays Makima's Menace

Chainsaw Man's Makima might not be able to burst a number of saw blades from her face or fashion her blood into a cudgel, but she remains one of the most menacing protagonists of the series. Makima holds a number of secrets to her chest and uses her strength of will to keep Denji in line, pointing him at terrifying devils that are in need of exterminating. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to honor the head of the devil hunters that make up Denji's team with a spot-on interpretation.

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Makima's role in Chainsaw Man shifts quite ostensibly throughout the series from Tatsuki Fujimoto. While the mentor of Denji who keeps him in line hasn't appeared in the second part of the manga, fans are counting down the days until she returns to the series, especially following her shocking status at the end of the first part of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga masterpiece. In the upcoming anime adaptation which is set to arrive this October, Tomori Kusunoki will be playing the role of Makima for the Studio MAPPA series which might become the most popular series in the anime game for 2022.

Instagram Cosplayer Sailor Scholar shared this brand new take on the mysterious character of Chainsaw Man, with Makima having a dark secret that might be revealed in the upcoming first season of the anime adaptation arriving on Crunchyroll this fall:

Crunchyroll has an official description of the series if you have yet to read into the story of Chainsaw Man:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man" — a man with a devil's heart."

A specific release date for Chainsaw Man has yet to be revealed, though as we inch closer to the fall, we would imagine that anime fans will know sooner rather than later when we can expect Makima to hit the small screen.

What do you think of this new take on Makima? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Chainsaw Man.