Chainsaw Man Fan Perfectly Animates Denji's Comeback: Watch

Chainsaw Man is finally set to arrive on the small screen this fall. While the anime adaptation will be making a splash, the manga is continuing via the second chapter of the series following a new protagonist. Now, one fan animator has decided to create a video that focuses on the Chainsaw Devil's comeback, as Tatsuki Fujimoto has been focusing on the story of a high-schooler named Asa Mikata and her relationship with the terrifying force known as the War Devil.

Warning. If you haven't read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 102, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

With the latest installment of the manga, Denji has seemingly returned. While there are still a number of mysteries surrounding what the Chainsaw Devil has been up to since the first part of Tatsuki Fujimoto's bloody Shonen series came to a close, it seems that he has gained some serious notoriety. Chapter 102 gave readers a first look at Denji's return, seeing the Chainsaw Man fighting against the Cockroach Devil and making some unexpected decisions when it came to his new heroic role.

One Twitter Animator animated the moment following Denji saving a cat, rather than a car filled with older citizens and a student "with a bright future", leading many to wonder if the Chainsaw Man might have a few screws loose now that he has returned to the bloody manga series:

When Denji was last seen in the final chapter of the first batch of installments, he had lost Power and was forced to confront Makima, who was secretly the one pulling the strings of the Gun Devil behind the scenes. While Makima did perish during the final confrontation, she was reborn as a young woman who Denji had decided to raise as she had no memories of her past life. Needless to say, there are a veritable ton of questions that revolve around Denji and the other characters that left an impact in the earlier chapters of the series.

