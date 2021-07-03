Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Terror of Makima

In a world of chainsaw devils and giant blood-sucking bats, one of the most terrifying figures in the world of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man is easily Makima, the higher-up member of the "Public Safety Devil Hunters," who has added the Shonen protagonist of Denji to their ranks. While the true horror of Makima is one that will be revealed to anime viewers when the series arrives with its first season from the legendary animation studio known as MAPPA, it's clear that both her and the story of Chainsaw Man has left a big impression on anime and manga fans.

The story of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series is one that is so bizarre, it has been able to become one of the most popular stories released in recent memory, with anime fans clamoring to finally see the adventures of Denji and Pochita brought to life, MAPPA has released a new trailer that gave fans a first look at the series. With the initial PV showing that MAPPA is all-in when it comes to the gory violence that is paramount in the series, the medium of anime is looking at the arrival of one of its most popular series in recent memory to hit the small screens.

Instagram Cosplayer Sai West Wood shared this take on Makima from Chainsaw Man that gives fans an ominous look in the future of the series with the head of the devil hunters who gives Denji more than a few missions throughout the entirety of the series:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misaki Sai (@saiwestwood)

A release date for MAPPA's take on Fujimoto's popular series is still anyone's guess at this point, though if we had to take a bet, we would imagine that it will arrive at some point next year in 2022. Though the manga brought an end to Denji and his friends' adventures in a dramatic fashion, the mangaka responsible for the series has gone on record that the artist will be working on a sequel series for the dark series. Needless to say, Chainsaw Man has already taken over the world and will continue to do so when the first season from MAPPA arrives.

