Chainsaw Man Cosplay Drops The Bomb With Reze

Chainsaw Man's first season is preparing to come to an end, though it's unclear whether a major character in Denji's story will arrive before MAPPA's initial outing debuts the season finale. With the manga releasing a multitude of chapters that have yet to be adapted to the small screen, the mysterious character known as Reze has yet to make her anime debut, but that isn't stopping cosplaying fans from taking the opportunity to bring the young girl to life.

In the latest episode of Chainsaw Man's anime, Denji and Power have been struggling thanks to a new deadly training regiment that has been thrust upon them by a newly introduced devil hunter known as Kishibe. Unlike the two fiends who are powered by Blood and Chainsaws, Kishibe appears to be working under his own power, as far as anime viewers know, and has had no problems with killing both of his new students dozens of times in an effort to make them more effective monster hunters. While we won't spoil the background of Reze for those who haven't checked out the manga so far, expect her to play a big role should MAPPA decide to give the bloody Shonen series a season two.

Chainsaw Reze

Instagram Cosplayer Min_MMU took the opportunity to bring the mysterious manga character to life, who might just be able to squeak in an appearance in Chainsaw Man's first appearance, though we would imagine that we won't see much of Reze should she drop in prior to the season finale:

While Chainsaw Man's second season hasn't been confirmed as of yet, the popularity of the anime season is hard to ignore, and Studio MAPPA has stated in the past that they were fully on board to bring all of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's stories to the small screen. With many anime adaptations taking the opportunity to announce new seasons following previous season finales, we wouldn't be surprised if an announcement was made shortly, especially with the series set to have a place in this year's Jump Festa taking place this weekend.

What do you think of this fresh take on Reze? Do you think we'll see this mysterious character arrive in Chainsaw Man's first season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.