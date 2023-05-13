Chainsaw Man Cosplay Fuses Devils and Junji Ito's Tomie

There aren't that many examples of horror in the anime world, with some shonen series taking the opportunity to inject some spookiness and creepiness into their respective stories. Chainsaw Man is a prime example of a shonen franchise that has some truly skin-crawling creations this side of Junji Ito. Speaking of Junji Ito, the master of horror has continued to add new manga horror stories to his resume, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to fuse the new star of Chainsaw Man with one of Ito's most memorable creations.

Chainsaw Man has split its manga into two parts so far, with the first focusing on Denji and he attempted to have his mundane dreams come true. With the start of the second arc, a new protagonist has arrived in Asa Mikata, a young girl who is now on a path to battle against the Chainsaw Devil. Asa herself has some serious power backing her up in the eventual battle as she has formed a pact with the War Devil, who is nothing like the adorable Pochita. Thanks to this new partnership, Asa has the ability to transform any object into a weapon, but the strength of said weapons is entirely dependent on how emotionally attached she is to them.

Junji Ito's Chainsaw Man

Tomie is arguably the most popular recurring character that arose from the mind of Junji Ito. The succubus recently made an appearance in Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre, re-telling one of the classic stories from Ito's manga library. Tomie was so popular in fact that she received a number of feature-length films in Japan and almost had her own live-action television series here in North America as well.

Junji Ito still has a major anime adaptation that is waiting in the wings. Toonami's Uzumaki has been delayed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic more than once and horror fans are hoping that the tale focused on a cursed town will arrive imminently. With Ito also set to receive a trilogy of live-action films set for North America, beginning with Fangoria's Bloodsucking Darkness, things are looking bright for the horror mangaka.

Do you think we'll one day see Junji Ito draw the Chainsaw Devil? What's the scariest devil that is a part of Chainsaw Man?