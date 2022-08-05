Chainsaw Man's Star Comments on Landing The Role of Denji

Chainsaw Man got fans' engines revving earlier when the anime adaptation released its latest trailer. With Studio MAPPA set to bring the story of Denji to life, the voice actor that will be portraying the Chainsaw Devil shared his thoughts on his acceptance of the role as well as revealed that they have been a long-time fan of the creator of the manga, Tatsuki Fujimoto. With this October season set to bring back a number of anime favorites, it will be interesting to see the impact that the Devil Hunters have on the medium.

Denji is set to be voiced by actor Kikunosuke Toya, who had previously worked on anime adaptations such as Tokyo 24th Ward and Heroines Run The Show: The Unpopular Girl And The Secret Task. Joining the star of the series, Tomori Kusunoki (Tiger & Bunny) will play Makima, Shogo Sakata (Pokemon & My Hero Academia) will bring Aki Hayakawa to life, and Fairouz Ai (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) will be lending her voice to the character of Power.

Toya shared his thoughts via his Official Twitter Account, stating that having the responsibility of bringing Denji to life is a "great honor" to him and is definitely a dream come true:

"I voice Denji in "Chainsaw man"! It's a great honor to become Chainsaw man... THAT'S A DREAM COME TRUE... I've always admired a world drawn by Mr. Tatsuki Fujimoto. It's still hard to believe but, I´ll give it my all. Don't miss out!"

The official description for the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime, which will be arriving on Crunchyroll this October, reads as such:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"-- a man with a devil's heart."

